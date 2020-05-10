With the summer transfer window expected to be fully open for business in a few week’s time, Arsenal have already been given a deadline to meet concerning the availability of one of their strikers.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to be on his way out of north London, and potential suitors, Real Madrid, have put a time limit on their decision for the Gabonese striker.

According to the Daily Mirror, June 15th is the date by which Los Blancos want to have any deal in place for the player, ready to execute it at the appropriate time.

Aubameyang only has 13 months left on his current Gunners deal, and the Daily Mirror speculate that he’s unlikely to sign another. To that end, it would be in Arsenal’s best interests to help the player find a new employer, and the knock-on effect to such a move is that it gives Mikel Arteta extra time to meld his new squad together.

A swap deal involving Dani Ceballos has been mooted, however, Los Blancos are going to likely have to stump up somewhere in the region of £40m, per the Daily Mirror, if they want the hit man wearing the all white next season.