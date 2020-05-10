It could prove to be a busy summer transfer window at the Emirates with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta keen to add to his squad by strengthening in key areas.

According to a recent report, Arsenal have been urged to make a move for Real Madrid misfit James Rodriguez, by Ivan Cordoba.

Rodriguez has failed to pin down a starting spot at Real Madrid and was loaned to Bayern Munich and it looks as though he could be on his way out of the Bernabeu.

Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Colombian attacker but Arsenal could sign Rodriguez as a replacement for Mesut Ozil who is slowly nearing the end of his career.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have been given a deadline of 15th June by which they would have to decide about the future of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Aubameyang while the Gunners don’t want to let their star striker leave.

However, the Emirates outfit are reportedly vying to sign midfielder Dani Ceballos as part of an exchange deal for Aubameyang with Real Madrid also keen on offering Ceballos as part of the deal, should the Gabon international push for a move away from North London.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen on signing Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka, but the Gunners are trying to tie him down on a five-year contract.

The 18-year-old has impressed for Arsenal this season scoring three goals and providing nine assists for the North London outfit.

However, it remains to be seen whether Saka stays on at Arsenal or leaves for Liverpool in the near future.