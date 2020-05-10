The only way an agent can get real leverage in negotiations is to give the impression that multiple clubs are after the same player, so it should never come as a surprise when the same player becomes linked with various clubs.

We all know it’s probably untrue, and it’s common to see these rumours come out when a potential transfer stalls as well.

Layvin Kurzawa has been linked with a love to Arsenal for a while now, to the point The Daily Mail reported a few weeks ago that a deal was close to being agreed.

A report from Football Italia has reported on the latest with his situation, and it’s clear that his agent is doing all he can to drum up some interest.

They claim that Arsenal, Man United and Newcastle have all been linked, but Inter Milan and Juventus have turned down the chance to sign him.

Man United already have Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams so it’s not clear how much interest they really have, so Arsenal could still be in pole position to sign him.

The Newcastle link is an interesting one because he would be a good signing, but any remotely available player in recent weeks has been linked with a move there, so it’s best to take it with a pinch of salt.

It’s clear that the agent is struggling to give the illusion of mass interest in his client, so this could play directly into Arsenal’s hands.