Worry for Premier League return as Brighton player tests positive for coronavirus

The hopes of a smooth return for Premier League football may have been dealt a blow as a Brighton player has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Metro, this is the third player from the club to contract the illness, and he will now isolate for two weeks, though the other two players are said to have already had COVID-19 and recovered.

Still, this is a reminder that footballers are not somehow immune from picking up this illness, which has claimed the lives of around 30,000 people in the UK.

The German Bundesliga is due to start next week, but it’s fair to say that Britain has been hit quite a lot harder than Germany has.

It remains to be seen if a Premier League return will definitely go ahead, and this incident raises serious questions about how any football anywhere can go on if players contract coronavirus.

If large numbers of players and perhaps even entire teams have to isolate for 14 days it’s going to be extremely challenging to complete the season any time soon.