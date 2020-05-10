Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly on red alert as Real Madrid have threatened Casemiro over his future at the club.

According to sources in Spain, Los Blancos are eager for the £57million-rated Brazil international to sign a new contract or leave, and this follows transfer rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Casemiro has previously been unsure about signing a new deal, with Man Utd and Liverpool said to have made offers for him.

It remains to be seen what will happen now, but it does look increasingly like Real are losing patience with the 28-year-old.

Casemiro wants out of the Bernabeu as he looks for one final big deal in what could be the closing stages of his career.

Liverpool would do well to sign Casemiro, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps in need of more options alongside the likes of recent signings Fabinho and Naby Keita, who’ve had mixed success at Anfield.

United, meanwhile, would surely also benefit from signing Casemiro as an upgrade on Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.