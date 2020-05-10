Chelsea starlet Reece James has opened up on what he feels is his best position on the football pitch.

The youngster has mostly played as a right-back in his time in the Chelsea first-team under Frank Lampard, but the Blues boss has previously talked up his versatility.

James is such an accomplished all-rounder that he could have a future in a number of roles, with Lampard telling Chelsea’s official site earlier this season that he felt the 20-year-old could also do well further forward as a wing-back, or even in a holding midfield position.

Still, James himself has told Sky Sports that he feels right-back is his best position, though he admits he’s also played in midfield enough that he’d be confident there as well.

“I probably prefer right-back but there is not much in it,” he said.

“I will happily play right-back and midfield – I have played there enough that I am comfortable playing that position as well.”

Wherever he ends up playing in the long term, CFC fans will just hope this hugely promising young player can blossom into the talent he’s so obviously capable of being.