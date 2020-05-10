Having been under a transfer ban when he took over as Chelsea manager last summer, Frank Lampard will no doubt be itching to get some new signings in.

The Blues have already agreed a deal for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech for next summer, while there are now transfer rumours emerging about more possible incomings at Stamford Bridge.

Firstly, Chelsea are reported to be one of the clubs in the running to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international is one of the finest players in the world in his position and could be a useful addition to Lampard’s side.

The west London giants could perhaps do with upgrades on the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, while Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek seem like they may not have long-term futures at the club.

Still, Manchester United and Tottenham are also said to be among Milinkovic-Savic’s admirers, so Chelsea could have a fight on their hands to win the race for his signature.

Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa is another player who’s recently been linked with CFC, and he’s admitted he’s not currently holding talks over signing a new contract.

That could be a boost for Chelsea as he sounds open to making a big mover away in the near future – you can read his quotes here.

Finally, Tiemoue Bakayoko could be edging closer to finally leaving Chelsea.

Latest reports state the Frenchman, who has majorly flopped in his time in England, is now a target for Paris Saint-Germain.