“Clear that he’s the best”: Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno explains who’s the best keeper in the Premier League

It’s always interesting to hear who current players rank as the best in their own position, especially when it’s clear there’s no loyalty or bias in their words.

Retired players and pundits will always pick someone who’s an ex teammate or who plays for their club, but this is a different situation.

The Mirror reported on some of Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s words about Liverpool keeper Alisson, and it’s clear that there’s a lot of admiration there.

He was speaking on Soccer AM when he said the following:

“For me it’s clear, it’s Alisson. He’s good at everything and his stats are also very good. He’s played a number of big games for Liverpool and for me it’s clear that he’s the best goalkeeper at the moment.”

The Brazilian has been outstanding for Jurgen Klopp since his arrival from Roma, and he was exactly what they needed after years of uncertainty.

It’s easy to overlook how important it is to have a top quality keeper. You may not notice them too often when the game is going well, but everyone knows what it’s like to have a bad keeper who makes the entire ground nervous.

Liverpool has that with Loris Karius, so having the best keeper in the league is a huge step up and it’s also a major reason for their success this season.