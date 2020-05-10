It’s often expected that the first season for a youngster who has just made a significant step up will have it’s ups and downs, but the ups have been rare for Luka Jovic this season.

He’s been constantly linked with an exit since January, Goal.com reported that he was facing prison time in Serbia for breaking quarantine rules, while he’s been poor on the pitch too.

It’s possible that Zinedine Zidane never truly trusted him anyway, but 2 goals in 24 appearances won’t help him much either.

It’s possible that the break has given have a chance to settle down and he could’ve come back with a determination to prove everyone wrong, but it looks like he won’t get that chance:

Luka Jovic se pierde lo que queda de temporada: tiene para tres meses de baja ?Informa Fernando Burgos #Radioestadio pic.twitter.com/Ke8nVnbEiR — Radioestadio (@Radioestadio) May 10, 2020

The report states that he’s picked up an injury that will see him miss around three months, and that means his season is over.

While it’s not totally clear what will happen with football starting again, AS did report that La Liga had told clubs to prepare for a return on the 12th of June, but Jovic won’t have any further part to play.

It will be interesting to see what happens with him this Summer as his stock will be low, but you have to think Real might look to replace him too.