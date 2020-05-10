According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter Milan are interested in signing Gent sensation Jonathan David this summer, it’s added that the ace is attracting the interest of many top sides.

The Express reported last month that Arsenal have identified the Canadian star as one of their attacking targets for the summer.

Calciomercato report that Gent value the versatile attacker at €25m, with the Belgian outfit not willing to budge on this price tag due to the star being contracted until 2023.

The starlet’s agent hinted that David was keen on a move in the next transfer window, with the ace ‘ready’ to take the next step and test himself in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Calciomercato add that Inter aren’t solely eyeing the 20-year-old as a potential replacement for Lautaro Martinez, as they are keen on adding top talents to their squad regardless of the Argentine’s future.

David has been absolutely phenomenal for Gent this season, scoring 23 times and providing 10 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

The ace made his senior debut for Canada at just 18 years old and it seems as though he’s the nation’s most exciting footballer (what they’d call Soccer *sigh*) right now.

David has bagged 11 goals in 12 outings for Canada, the ace seems like a real prospect to look out for – and certainly one that is ready to test himself at a higher level.