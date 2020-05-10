It doesn’t matter if it’s true or false, generally a club will have nothing to do with any transfer rumours and will offer no meaningful response when asked about them.

It’s especially rare for a club to directly address a rumour via an official channel but that’s happened with Napoli and their supposed interest in Barcelona full back Marc Cucurella.

He’s currently on loan at Getafe and their message suggests that he’s either agreed to a permanent move or Getafe have some control over his next destination, but they strongly deny any interest:

È una bufala, una Fake News. De Laurentiis non sa nemmeno chi sia il Presidente del Getafe e non ha mai parlato con i suoi collaboratori di questo Cucurella. #ForzaNapoliSempre — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) May 8, 2020

The statement says that it’s fake news and that the Napoli President doesn’t even know who the Getafe President is – so of course there haven’t been any conversations about signing Cucurella.

He’s highly rated at Barcelona and he’s been impressive on loan at Eibar and Getafe in the past couple of years, so it’s easy to see why clubs might be interested.

This does seem to shut down any rumours of a move to Napoli – and it will completely undermine their credibility in any future statements if they do go on to sign him.