Virgil van Dijk explains decision to pick Liverpool transfer despite Chelsea interest

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has explained why he ended up choosing a move to Anfield despite having other transfer options at the time.

The Netherlands international shone at Southampton before attracting plenty of interest from other top clubs, with The Athletic noting how Liverpool and Chelsea were among his main suitors at that time.

The report claims, however, that Van Dijk ended up choosing a move to Anfield over Stamford Bridge because of his reservations over working under then-Blues boss Antonio Conte, as well as doubts over how long the Italian tactician would stay at the club.

This proved a pretty wise move for Van Dijk, though Chelsea fans won’t be too happy that they missed out on this world class talent, whose fine form has done so much to help Liverpool to success.

Speaking about his choice now, Van Dijk told BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro, that he feels his decision was justified, saying: “Before I made the decision to choose Liverpool, I looked at all the aspects of the clubs; the way of playing, the team-mates, the future as well … the city, the fans everything has got to be a big part of joining a club.

“I think Liverpool at that time when I made the decision was the right decision and obviously to reach the Champions League final in my first six months was obviously a big bonus and helped me a lot in my development.”