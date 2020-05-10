Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been urged by former Red Stephen Warnock to be as ruthless as Sir Alex Ferguson when it comes to axing star players even after enjoying success.

The Anfield outfit were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid before football was suspended due to the coronavirus and now former Red Stephen Warnock has urged the German boss to re-evaluate his squad and look at signing new players.

Sir Alex Ferguson was well known to axe big players despite winning titles and Warnock has urged Klopp to do the same.

Ferguson sold Jaap Stam in 2001, David Beckham in 2003 and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009 despite winning the league those seasons which helped his squad evolve as time went on.

While urging Klopp to emulate Sir Alex Ferguson, as cited in the Daily Star, Warnock said:

“They are in a good place, but obviously he will want to add quality and depth. Ultimately, Liverpool did go out of the Champions League. Look at United and how Ferguson kept winning title after title.

“When it didn’t work, he bought players in and there were big players that left.

“You always wondered why he was letting them go, but it was to evolve the squad, make things better and push it forward. That’s something Klopp will understand and realise he has to do at times.”

Liverpool have been heavily linked with moves for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Warnock feels that the current squad could be given serious competition with these two new players.

Speaking about Werner and Sancho and the current squad, Warnock said:

“Away from home I think Werner would be really dangerous because of his pace and Liverpool’s counter-attacking football.

“He would enjoy the prospect of working with Klopp, although what you’d ideally want is for him to have a full pre-season to understand what the manager wants.

“With Sancho, he’s the type of player that can unlock teams playing deep at Anfield. He’s got skill, guile and the ability to break through a defence. That’s something you need.

“Everyone talks about Liverpool’s front three being the best in world football, but you do need competition for them. They need to be pushed to get better and better.

“With someone like Sancho it would certainly bring that. It also gives Klopp different options where he could even drop Roberto Firmino into midfield. Sancho could play wide, with Mohamed Salah through the middle. It gives you lots of different options.

“It will all come down to whether Liverpool can now afford to make these deals happen. But they’ll have factored in the revenue they’re bringing in – and plenty of other clubs will need the money at the moment.”

However, despite Warnock’s comments, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is happy with his current squad and wants to work with what he has at his disposal, but nevertheless, the German manager hasn’t ruled out moves for big players in the near future.