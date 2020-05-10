Today’s Liverpool FC transfer news roundup is here, and there could be some big ins and outs coming up at Anfield.

The Reds are eagerly waiting to see if the Premier League can start up again as they sit 25 points clear at the top of the table, needing just two wins to be confirmed as champions for the first time since 1990.

For the time being, however, Liverpool will have to wait a bit longer and it’s little surprise to see them perhaps working on some possible signings.

One big name being lined up is Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka, with the Gunners putting contract talks with the exciting youngster on hold.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding debut season with Arsenal and looks like he could be a fine addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

It remains to be seen if LFC can come up with an offer that would tempt Arsenal now, with the north London giants said to be willing to keep him until the end of his contract next summer.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star claim Liverpool are also aggressively working on a deal for wonderkid Talles Magno.

The 17-year-old Brazilian looks a huge talent and is also being targeted by other big European clubs such as Sevilla, Lyon and Benfica.

Finally, Liverpool could also see a player on his way out of the club very soon as Pedro Chirivella is tipped to join Nantes next week.

The 22-year-old has failed to break into Klopp’s first-team and it now makes sense that he’s set to move on.