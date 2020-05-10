Manchester United could reportedly have the edge over Barcelona in their pursuit of the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona may have been dealt a blow to their efforts to re-sign Neymar due to their precarious current financial situation amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Brazil international is also quoted in Don Balon’s piece as having previously expressed a desire to play in the Premier League.

This could be good news for Man Utd, who are mentioned in the piece as one of the teams interested in snapping Neymar up.

The Red Devils could do with a big-name marquee signing of this type, with Neymar just the kind of world class talent who could lift the mood at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old would undoubtedly strengthen United’s attack and has the ability to lift an entire side, perhaps having the potential to turn Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men back into serious title contenders.

MUFC fans will surely hope this signing can be realistic, with Don Balon reporting that Neymar is looking closer to a move away from PSG.