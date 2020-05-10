Man United legend heaps praise on Harry Maguire for his performance as captain

In many ways a captain is just a ceremonial role that carries little meaning, but it can make a big difference if it’s done by the right character.

If you have a player who leads by example, improves those around them and demands everything from his teammates then that can be a powerful thing.

Too often a captain is just there to wear the armband and casually take part in the coin toss, but Harry Maguire is more than that for Man United.

Bryan Robson is someone who knows what it takes to captain the club, and a report from The Daily Mail has looked at some of his comments to the Man United podcast.

He said: “He wasn’t overawed about playing for Manchester United. I think Ole’s made the right decision by giving Harry the captaincy.”

“Since then, off the pitch, he’s had an influence on the boys as well, about how you should be a Manchester United player and doing the commercial stuff as well as looking after yourself off the pitch.”

“He did really well with Leicester, so when you sign a player like him in a central position – a defender or a midfield player – I think that’s where the captaincy should come from.”

“You’ve got to be a demanding figure on your team-mates, an organiser – and I think Harry portrayed that as soon as he came into the club.”

It might be a push to say that Maguire fully lived up to expectations but there’s no doubt that he made the team better, and he does give them a solid base to build from.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can find him a defensive partner who has some pace and can compliment his game, then the back line will suddenly look very solid.