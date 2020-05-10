Inter Milan legend Ivan Cordoba has spoken out about the club signing Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

Lukaku was signed by Antonio Conte last summer and the Belgian striker has been in fine form for the Italian outfit, scoring 23 goals in all competitions before football was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Manchester United sold the Belgium international despite his impressive record for the Red Devils and Cordoba has suggested that United’s loss was Inter’s gain.

When asked if Manchester United regret letting Lukaku leave for Inter, Cordoba told the Daily Mail:

“Lukaku is an extraordinary player. Manchester United did not understand the player’s potential and his last season was bad for him. In my opinion Lukaku is proving everyone to be a champion.

“He is determined and the Premier League has improved him a lot. I met him: he is a positive leader in the changing rooms. It’s a shame that Manchester United sold him, but I’m happy that Inter bought him. Antonio Conte has been fundamental to his form at Inter.”

It’s certain that Lukaku has immense quality and he is demonstrating his attributes like strength, finishing and pace in the Serie A for Inter while United have struggled to find a suitable number 9 as a replacement for him.

Letting Lukaku go does seem to be a miscalculation on United’s part and Cordoba’s comments come as no surprise as the Old Trafford outfit look to find another centre-forward apart from Marcus Rashford to be the focal point of their attacking play.