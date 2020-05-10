Manchester United transfer news: Talks held over €12m star, £20m youngster linked, possible Jack Grealish boost

It could prove to be a busy summer transfer window at Old Trafford with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on bolstering his squad in key areas.

According to a report in Manchester Evening News, United are inquiring about the possibility of signing 21-year-old centre back Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid.

The report states that Solskjaer is unsure about Victor Lindelof at the heart of his defence and is looking to sign another centre back to partner Harry Maguire in defence.

Valladolid’s Salisu is also wanted by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and has a release clause of €12m with United keen on signing the defender.

Elsewhere, the Mirror claim that Solskjaer is planning to let go of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo in a summer clear-out at Old Trafford.

After axing the trio, the report states that United will make a move to sign Swansea defender Joe Rodon for £20m who has been recommended by former Red Devils legend Ryan Giggs.

The 22-year-old Rodon was handed his debut for Wales by Giggs and has impressed for the national side since then.

United legend Giggs has now urged Solskjaer to sign Rondon in the same way he suggested a move for Welsh winger Daniel James last summer.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has been tipped to make a move away from Aston Villa with Paul Merson stating that the Villa ace will ‘100 per cent’ leave the club if they are relegated, according to Goal.

United are interested in signing Grealish and are tipped to be the attacking midfielder’s next destination.