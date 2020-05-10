According to Spanish publication Sport, Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has snubbed interest from Manchester United as he’s always had the desire to play for Barcelona.

Sport claim that the world-class midfielder has already agreed a four-year contract with the Catalan outfit.

The Bosnian star’s move to the Camp Nou now hinges on Barcelona and Juventus reaching a transfer agreement, with the two clubs expected to agree a player exchange deal.

This is due to the financial impact that the Coronavirus pandemic has had on the European powerhouses, perhaps this is how a lot of transfers may be completed in the next window.

Sport add that Chelsea and PSG were also interested in Pjanic.

The deep-lying playmaker’s style certainly suits Barcelona, the 30-year-old will perhaps pull the strings in midfield alongside Sergio Busquets, allowing the likes of Frenkie de Jong or Arthur Melo to flourish in more forward roles.

As per Transfermarkt, the Bosnian star has 73 goals and 103 assists in 511 club career appearances, the midfielder has also won 92 caps for his country.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side shouldn’t be too heartbroken after missing out on the star as they look relatively good in midfield since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in the January transfer window.

If the Red Devils can keep hold of – and keep fit Paul Pogba, amid the constant uncertainty surrounding his future, they should have a real midfield force to be reckoned with whenever football returns.