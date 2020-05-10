Opinion: Man United should save £35m+ and show faith in this youngster next season

It’s easy just to assume that a player will improve and become even more reliable as they get older, but it’s not always the case.

In the post Sir Alex Ferguson era there were times when Man United would only stay in games thanks to some incredible performances from David de Gea.

He could keep teams out single handedly and there was a lot of concern at Old Trafford as he was continually linked with a move away from the club.

Curiously they have the opposite situation just now, where the Spaniard is tied down on a long term deal but his form has fallen off a cliff.

As a result a report from The Mirror indicated that they are looking to sign a replacement keeper due to de Gea’s poor performances.

Ajax stopper Andre Onana is named as a potential signing, with the report suggesting that they rejected a £35m offer last Summer, so you imagine he would cost even more.

Finances are tight in football just now so clubs will be looking for anyway to save money, and there’s a simple solution to this problem for United.

Dean Henderson has been incredible for Sheffield United this season, he’s shown he can perform at the highest level and he’s even managed to force his way into the England conversation.

He might need some time to settle in and that can result in the odd mistake, but de Gea has been throwing them in all season so it could be worth taking a hit in the occasional game for the long term pay off.

Teams like PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will all be looking to sign a new keeper soon, so there’s potential to sell de Gea too.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could keep Sergio Romero as an experienced back up to guide Henderson and let his youngster know that he has full confidence in him, then it’s easy to see him thriving at Old Trafford for years to come.