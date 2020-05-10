Problems for Juventus as two trapped players are unable to return to Turin

We never really think of footballers and their personal lives unless there’s a scandal that suddenly appears in the papers, but this lockdown can’t have been easy for many.

Almost every big team relies on players from all over the world, so it’s common for them to move without their families.

That means a lot of players went back home when the Coronavirus forced football to shut down, but getting them back into training isn’t as easy as you might think.

Marca have reported on the latest with Juventus, and it sounds like it’s tough to get in or out of certain countries.

They indicate that Gonzalo Higuain and Adrien Rabiot are currently trapped in their countries, and it means they don’t know when they will be allowed to return to Italy.

They go on to say that the nine other players who went abroad have since been able to return, but Rabiot and Higuain will need to wait for now.