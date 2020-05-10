A player can only be thought of as a prospect for so long – eventually they reach an age where they need to be established somewhere and it’s almost like their career has passed them by.

Ruben Loftus Cheek has had a lot of bad luck with injuries and it’s unfortunate that he was part of a Chelsea set up that was very reluctant to give chances to their youngsters.

He’s now 24 and he’s coming back from a big injury, so next season could be huge for him. A lot might depend on how much money Frank Lampard gets to try and improve the team, but it’s easy to see him being a fringe player at best.

That means a transfer might be a good idea, and Football Italia have indicated that Lazio are interested in taking him to Italy.

It sounds like the transfer might be dependent on them qualifying for the Champions League, but the Chelsea midfielder and RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai are their main targets, with both players being valued at €20m.

At this point it’s not clear if Chelsea want to sell and what their plans are, but if he’s not going to be involved in the first team then a move to Lazio could be a great option.