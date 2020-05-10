It’s becoming clear that clubs will be forced to cut back in the transfer market in the next couple of years, so a certain type of player could suddenly become very attractive.

Anyone who is experienced and versatile will attract interest because they will allow a team to run with a smaller squad, and if they happen to be free then that’s even better.

The Sun have reported on the interest from Man United and Spurs in PSG full back Thomas Meunier, and it sounds like Jose Mourinho might get one over on his old club.

They state that his PSG deal expires this Summer so it’s likely that he will leave on a free transfer, and Spurs are believed to be ahead of United in the hunt to sign him.

READ MORE: Boost for Man United and Arsenal as agent fails to drum up interest from Serie A in potential Summer target

He’s not the type of player that will excite the fans or win many games, but he could be a useful addition.

He’s a solid defender who’s good on the ball, and that allows him to play anywhere on the right hand side while he can also play in central midfield too.

Both teams have shown they can switch between playing with three or four at the back, so having Meunier allows them to change things up during the game too.

It’s still not clear if he will be signing for Spurs, but it’s a signing that would make a lot of sense.