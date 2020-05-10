Tottenham have joined the race to sign Stoke City youngster Mohamed Sankoh, according to a report in Football Insider.

The report states that Chelsea, Celtic and Everton are also looking at signing the young forward who is contracted to the Championship side Stoke City.

A source close to Spurs told Football Insider that the London club have been keeping an eye on Sankoh with his youth contract at the club expiring soon.

The youngster Sankoh wants a move to a bigger club, according to the report, and has starred for the Holland U18’s scoring nine goals and racking up nine assists at U18 level.

The young forward will be allowed to leave for free this summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Stoke and several clubs are pushing to sign the 16-year-old, including Spurs, who have a renowned academy set up which has seen players like Harry Kane Danny Rose and Harry Winks come through the club’s academy ranks.

The report suggests that Spurs are keen to sign Sankoh before he turns 17 and could make an offer the young forward soon.

Chelsea, however, might also be a tempting destination for the teenager, with Blues manager Frank Lampard showing a clear strategy built around trusting and developing young players.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi have all been regulars in Chelsea’s first-team this season and Sankoh could also get a chance in the near future if he makes the move to Stamford Bridge.

By contrast, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho does not have the best track record when it comes to placing his faith in youth.