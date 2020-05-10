Sometimes contract negotiations just go on for so long that it seems inevitable that no agreement will be found, and it’s looking that way with Willian and Chelsea just now.

Football.London reported on the latest on his contract situation, with his current deal set to expire this Summer.

They describe the contract talks as being “dead in the water”, and point out that he will leave for free soon unless something is sorted out.

They go on to point out that Willian has admitted he and his family are settled in London, so it’s possible that he might look to find another Premier League club.

The report indicates that Arsenal and Spurs are interested in signing him, so this news will come as a major boost to them.

A move to Spurs would make the most sense because of the Jose Mourinho connection – they seem to have a good relationship and his hard working style is perfect for Mourinho.

Despite that, a move to The Emirates could be interesting too. Arsenal have a lot of talented players who are inconsistent, so bringing in a proven veteran with Premier League experience could give Mikel Arteta a boost.

It’s still not clear what will happen here, but staying at Stamford Bridge now looks very unlikely.