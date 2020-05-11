According to the Mirror, the agent of Dayot Upamecano has dealt Manchester United by suggesting that the centre-back won’t be leaving RB Leipzig this summer.

The Mirror report that United’s cross-town rivals Manchester City are also interested in the 21-year-old, whose current contract expires next summer.

The Frenchman’s representative, Volker Struth, claimed that the defender is a player who will ‘demand a large fee’ – with Struth claiming that ‘large transfers’ won’t happen this summer due to the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on clubs.

Here’s what Upamecano’s agent had to say:

“I don’t believe large transfers will take place this summer, and I think Upamecano is a player who will demand a large fee.”

“So the statement has already been made.”

The Mirror add that Bayern Munich have put their plans to recruit Upamecano on hold, which seemed to open the door for the likes of United to swoop in for the star’s signature.

Struth’s comments appear to conflict what Leipzig’s CEO Oliver Mintzlaff had to say on Upamecano recently, so United fans should still have some hope that they can sign the centre-back in the near future:

“In the Covid-19 crisis, we have other issues greater than concerns about contracts.”

“We know the terms of our players’ contracts and I know them very well – especially that of our top performers.”

“For us, it is a no go that the top performers will be allowed to leave our club free of charge.

“That’s the case with Timo Werner and that will be the case with Dayot Upamecano. I have the economic stability of the club in mind.”

According to the Mirror via German publication Bild, Leipzig recently slashed the defender’s price tag from €60m to €40m, as per today’s exchange rates the ace would be valued at £35m.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should focus his efforts on signing a long-term partner for Harry Maguire in the next transfer window as both Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly aren’t reliable options for the Red Devils.

Lindelof’s performances during his time at United have been mixed, with the ace failing to nail down a consistent good run.

Bailly on the other hand has performed well but injuries have kept him sidelined for most of the last year, so the club shouldn’t risk seeing him as a solid option anymore.

Upamecano has emerged as one of Europe’s top defensive talents since joining Leipzig, the ace has played a key role in a side that have pushed Bayern in the title race and one that have progressed into the next round of the Champions League after beating Spurs.

It seems like a mater of if and not when Upamecano will have the chance to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs.