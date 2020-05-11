Arsenal could reportedly be the next destination for want-away Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

This is according to Calciomercato, who report that the French midfielder is unhappy in Turin and wants to seek a move away from the Old Lady.

Juventus have recalled their players to return to training in Turin at the club’s Vinovo training facility and most of the squad have returned, but Rabiot is a notable absentee, according to Calciomercato.

Rabiot’s mother and agent are pushing for a move for the midfielder away from the Serie A outfit and the former Paris Saint-Germain player reportedly wants a move to play in the Premier League in England.

Calciomercato report that Rabiot held talks with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta regarding a loan switch in January, but ultimately saw the move blocked as Juventus decided to keep hold of the French midfielder.

The Frenchman is also wanted by Carlo Ancelotti at Everton along with interest from Arsenal, as per the report.

Rabiot would be a great fit for the Gunners given that the club have lacked world-class a defensive midfielder for some time now.

However, Arsenal seem likely to be one of many clubs who could struggle financially due to the impact of the coronavirus, and a potential swoop for Rabiot could cost the club a hefty fee, so it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can afford to sign the midfielder.