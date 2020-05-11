Arsenal fans, like everyone else, will surely be excited by today’s news that we could see a return for the Premier League in June.

The UK government have given the go-ahead for sport to resume, albeit with some caveats that may still prevent a safe return for football.

Anyhow, with football hopefully soon returning to normal, Arsenal will hope they get the chance to finish the season and grab a Champions League spot.

That could boost their transfer plans, with some big names being linked with the Gunners today.

Reports in Italy state Mikel Arteta’s side remain keen to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot after holding talks with him and his agent back in January.

A loan deal was blocked by Juve at that point but a summer move now seems more likely for Rabiot, which is good news for Arsenal in their bid to strengthen an area of weakness in their squad.

Despite Rabiot’s struggles in Italy, he shone at previous club PSG and would surely be an upgrade on Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira.

Another midfielder being targeted by Arsenal is Brazilian youngster Gerson, according to the player’s father.

He said the Flamengo ace is wanted by AFC, as well as by their north London rivals Tottenham and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old had a spell with Roma in the past and struggled, but has improved once again and looks ready for a fresh challenge in Europe.

Finally, Arsenal could miss out on another of their midfield targets as Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey is offered to Liverpool.

LFC would do well to sign the Ghana international, who has been world class in recent times and who could surely flourish in the Premier League.

Partey would have been a fine signing for Arsenal but there are doubts about whether they can afford him.