Aston Villa star Tyrone Mings has mocked the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ plans that have been circulating in the press.

The Villa centre-back took to Twitter to give his take on the UK press for their coronavirus updates related to the restart of Premier League football.

Mings was asked by a Twitter user about what he thought about ‘Project Restart’ and whether he would put his health first before returning to the pitch, to which Mings replied sarcastically, as seen in the tweet below…

Let’s see what else they come out with. If you believe everything in the press then I’m currently preparing myself to play with a mask, with gloves, for less than 45 minutes each way, whilst quarantining…. in Australia https://t.co/U6jKlyxEvr — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) May 11, 2020

The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus and there have been several meetings between clubs and league chiefs to decide when and how to restart the English top-flight, however, the meetings have run into several roadblocks and it is still unclear as to when football will resume.

At the moment, ‘Project Restart’ is yet to provide any clear timeframe of when the Premier League could start.

It will be interesting to see if any more concrete and workable plans can come into place soon or if Mings’ brutal assessment of the situation will prove accurate.