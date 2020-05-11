Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi has tragically died at the age of just 19 after suffering a brain aneurysm three days ago.

The Italian youngster was training at home before falling ill and being rushed to hospital, where he later sadly passed away.

Rinaldi had been on loan from Atalanta at Serie D side Legnano, who have paid tribute to him after his untimely passing.

The statement said: “AC Legnano, the city and the entire football universe, at all levels, today live one of their most upsetting days. Andrea Rinaldi, our warrior, has left us. An aneurysm snatched him in the prime of life, with a life ahead of him and with a career that promised bright goals. A sudden and shocking tragedy, impossible even to imagine.”

Legnano chairman Giovanni Munafo added: “When Andrea came to training, he came first to greet me. This is a memory I will carry in my heart.

“An extraordinary boy, an example for everyone. On behalf of the club, I express my deepest condolences to the family. We are sure that Andrea, from up there, will be the usual warrior like always, who fought in the middle of the pitch to bring the Legnano fans joy.”