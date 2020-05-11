Barcelona could get chance to pocket €30m from sale of starlet as new suitor emerges

Barcelona could reportedly be presented with another opportunity to cash in on Jean-Clair Todibo as RB Leipzig could swoop for him to replace Dayot Upamecano if he leaves this summer.

The Catalan giants signed the 20-year-old in January last year, but he struggled to make a breakthrough as he was limited to just five appearances for the club.

That in turn led to the decision to loan him out to Schalke earlier this year, and as per the club’s official site, the Bundesliga outfit have the option to sign him outright for €25m plus €5m in add-ons at the end of the campaign.

After initially struggling to get into the side, Todibo made an impact at Schalke prior to the season being suspended after making seven appearances for them. He’ll hope to add to that tally when the campaign resumes this month.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, it is suggested that they are no longer willing to splash out €25m to sign him, perhaps with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

It’s not all entirely bad news for Barcelona though if they do decide that they are still open to a permanent exit for Todibo, as it’s added that RB Leipzig could swoop for him if Upamecano leaves this summer amid ongoing speculation of an exit for him, and that they would be willing to pay €30m for the Barca loanee.

Given Gerard Pique turns 34 next year and there is a clear and obvious lack of quality and depth in the current squad at the back beyond Clement Lenglet and injury-prone Samuel Umtiti, green lighting a permanent exit for Todibo doesn’t seem like a smart idea for the reigning La Liga champions.

Nevertheless, if they can cash in on him through RB Leipzig, it could armour them with the transfer funds necessary to target a new solution, while youngster Ronald Araujo will also be hoping that the path is opening up for him to be given a chance at the Nou Camp.