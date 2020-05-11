Barcelona paired with potential move for bit-part Tottenham ace

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth is reportedly a possible target for Barcelona to bolster their backline moving forward.

The 22-year-old joined Spurs in 2017 and was tipped as a top talent. However, he has featured just seven times so far this season in a bit-part role and has particularly struggled since Jose Mourinho was appointed.

Foyth has failed to be named in the matchday squad for the last nine consecutive Premier League games, and perhaps that tells a story in itself over how his future at Tottenham looks bleak.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could be offered the chance to snap up the Argentine centre-half as they are said to be in the market to strengthen their options at the back.

It’s added that reports in England have suggested that Foyth is on the market and has been linked with Barcelona specifically among other European clubs, but it remains to be seen if the Catalan giants decide to make a move to prise him away from north London.

On one hand, they arguably need to add quality and depth in that department. Gerard Pique turns 34 next year while Samuel Umtiti has continued to struggle with injury problems.

Clement Lenglet has been a reliable presence, while youngster Ronald Araujo could have a big part to play in the coming years.

Nevertheless, given Foyth’s struggles in establishing himself at Tottenham, it will raise question marks over whether or not he can make the grade at Barcelona. In turn, regardless of the speculation, time will tell if the reigning La Liga champions see him a realistic solution to their problems at the back moving forward.