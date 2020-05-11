Boost for Real Madrid as Courtois offers positive fitness update on key figure

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has provided a positive update on the fitness of his teammate Eden Hazard ahead of the potential restart of La Liga.

As noted by the Guardian, the Spanish season is being tipped to resume next month from June 12 onwards and could ultimately be completed after fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

There is still a lot to play for as with 11 games remaining, Real Madrid trail rivals Barcelona by just two points, and so Zinedine Zidane will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible in the coming weeks.

It’s been a hugely frustrating season for Hazard thus far though, as injuries have limited him to just 15 appearances in his debut campaign at the Bernabeu, although the suspension of the season has given him a chance to be involved in its conclusion in the coming months.

As per Courtois, it sounds as though the Belgian international is in good shape heading out of the lockdown, although naturally the last thing that anyone concerned will want is to see him suffer a fresh setback in his recovery.

“I have been in contact with Hazard in these last couple of months and I’ve seen he’s well,” he is quoted as saying by AS. “Obviously in the summer he had more weight than now, but now he is doing well and eager to play again. He’s lucky that now it’s everything individual to recover, although always with caution as he has had an injury that left him sidelined for several months.”

That will be music to the ears of Real Madrid fans that Hazard is in good shape physically and mentally, as they know the quality that he possesses and his ability to be a game-changer when it comes to competing for major trophies between now and the end of the season.

In addition to the La Liga title race, Los Blancos have a deficit to overturn in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Manchester City, and they’ll certainly have a better chance of doing that with a firing Hazard in their starting XI.

Time will tell if he’s ready to feature immediately after the season starts up again, but the signs sound positive that he’s going to be at Zidane’s disposal in the near future.