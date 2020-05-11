It appears that Liverpool and Barcelona are destined to be disappointed when it comes to securing a highly-rated striker for their respective front lines.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar remain highly-prized assets, but according to one of their current team-mates, both are more than happy in Paris.

“Mbappe and Neymar are still at PSG and even more so with the situation that we are currently in,” Ander Herrera told COPE, and cited by the Daily Express.

“I had dinner with Neymar before the quarantine and he is very involved with the project. He told me that he has never been so happy in Paris.

“PSG’s project is such that both feel fulfilled in Paris.”

The onset of the coronavirus has hit finances hard for all types of businesses, and football clubs certainly haven’t been immune.

There’s not too much likelihood of Paris Saint-Germain being able to demand anywhere close to the true market value of both players at present, so unless either Barca or the Reds can tempt PSG with player swaps, any deals look dead in the water until contracts for the pair are into the last few months.

If it’s money that talks, then perhaps they will end up staying in France in any event, as it appears that PSG can offer more than they would earn elsewhere. However, it has been reported previously, per BBC Sport, that Neymar wants a Barca return.

The Daily Express also quoted Jurgen Klopp’s previous words on the young Frenchman; “From a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him (Mbappe). What a player he is.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘I don’t give a f*** about the nation’s morale’ – Danny Rose’s brutally honest view on return of football Man United open talks to sign versatile attacker for €18m Boost for Real Madrid as Courtois offers positive fitness update on key figure

A transfer soap opera is probably the last thing anyone wants right now, so the sooner clarity is given by either player, the better.