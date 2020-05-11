According to the Sun, promising Chelsea attacker Ike Ugbo is attracting the interest of QPR, who are eyeing a move for the ace in a deal worth £2.5m.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a superb loan spell with Dutch second-division side FC Roda this season, the England youth international bagged 13 goals and three assists in 28 league games.

The Sun add that League One leaders Coventry City are also keeping tabs on the ace.

Ugbo’s contract expires next summer, so the Blues may wish to cash in on the ace in the next transfer window rather than risk losing the ace for a compensation fee that would be determined by a tribunal.

As per the Guardian, the top two division in Holland have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the season has now ended with no champion, promotion and relegation.

Ugbo has shown his maturity this season by still performing excellently despite the fact that the Sun report the ace’s wages weren’t paid by the Dutch outfit in October.

More Stories / Latest News Decision made: Arsenal CLEARED to sign Real Madrid star for €60million Match of the Day preparing to return amid three day weekend fixtures Liverpool make decision on training ground opening ahead of crucial Premier League meeting

The former England Under-20s international has three loan spells in England under his belt in his career to date, the ace featured for Barnsley in the Championship, as well as MK Dons and Scunthorpe in League One.

Ugbo was impressive for Chelsea’s youth sides, with the ace part of teams that have won the UEFA Youth League, FA Youth Cup and the Under-18s Premier League.

The centre-forward could be a fine signing for a Championship side like QPR after a successful loan spell in Holland, such a move would allow the ace to kickstart his professional career.

Considering that he’s been loaned out over the past few seasons, it seems as though Ugbo will find it very difficult to play first-team football at Chelsea, perhaps it’s time for the Blues to cash in on the ace.