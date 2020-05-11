Frank Lampard could be set to be disappointed in the summer transfer market, whenever that will be open for business, after it was revealed that one of his striking targets prefers a move to Manchester United.

The Daily Star note that the Red Devils are growing increasingly confident of being able to sign Lyon’s Moussa Dembele in a £60m deal, and have been chasing him for a year as they see the former Celtic man as the true successor to Romelu Lukaku, now at Inter.

Although Chelsea are also interested say the Daily Star, the outlet suggest that Dembele has made his feelings clear to the powers that be at the Old Trafford outfit.

With 16 goals and two assists in 27 games for Lyon according to Transfermarkt, the ability that the player could bring to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s front line is obvious, and the Norwegian will surely be encouraged to know that Dembele’s preference is to come to Manchester.

Given the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, now it’s down to United’s hierarchy to get the deal over the line and for the right price.