If Chelsea are to be successful in their potential pursuit of Leicester City left-back, Ben Chilwell, then their move for the player could hinge on one small detail.

Football.london detail the Blues’ willingness to look at the England international whilst also retaining an interest in Porto’s Alex Telles.

However, there’s another player in this triangle that could hold the key to everything being signed, sealed and delivered. Football.london quote ‘reports in Germany’ as suggesting that both Chelsea and Leicester are keeping tabs on Atalanta’s highly-rated 25-year-old, Robin Gosens.

The Leicester Mercury go as far as to suggest that the Foxes will move for Gosens, valued at £18m, if Chilwell were to leave the club in the near future. Should that be the case of course, it would leave the way clear for the Blues to try and convince the player to move to west London.

With Frank Lampard seemingly a manager that enjoys working with young English players, Chilwell should quickly be given his chance to oust current holder of the Chelsea left-back slot, Marcos Alonso.