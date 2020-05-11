Video: Cho Jae-wan scores lovely goal as football is alive and well in South Korea

Football is back in South Korea, with Cho Jae-wan scoring a delightful goal in this K-League match.

Watch below as he skilfully flicks the ball into the back of the net whilst on the turn in the penalty area, showing great penalty box instincts to think of the move and the technique to pull it off.

While it’s clearly not the same seeing games played in empty stadiums, it is nice to see some kind of return to normality with top level football slowly returning.

South Korea have handled the coronavirus pandemic better than many countries, so good for them ensuring they can now get the beautiful game up and running again safely.