Man Utd could reportedly be edging closer to seeing Angel Gomes leave for nothing this summer as contract talks are said to be at a standstill.

The 19-year-old has been regarded as one of the top prospects coming out of the club’s youth academy for some time, but he he has struggled to make his breakthrough at senior level.

He’s made just six appearances for the first team so far this season, and question marks continue to be raised as he moves ever closer to becoming a free agent this summer when his current contract expires.

According to Goal.com, talks are said to be at a standstill between the two parties as although a contract offer has been put forward by the club, they’ve not yet agreed on terms and discussions have stalled.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely hope that an agreement will eventually be reached in time as he’s shown plenty of faith in the youngsters coming through the ranks at the club and Gomes would arguably have been part of his plans.

On the other hand, having struggled to make the cut this season, it could be argued that Man Utd have done their part in terms of making an offer to try and keep him at the club, but if he is not satisfied with that offer, then they are ready to move in a different direction and go on without him.

Time will tell if a compromise is reached for not, but as things stand, it looks as though Gomes could be heading for the exit door at Old Trafford this summer.