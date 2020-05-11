Manchester United and Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted that he might be forced to sell Dembele and other players who want to play in the Champions League.

“I am going to do everything to keep the players,” Aulas said, as quoted by the Sun, who state that United and Chelsea have been among Dembele’s admirers.

“But players who are programmed to play in Europe could want to go elsewhere because we don’t have European football.”

Chelsea have been short of options up front this season, with Lampard not handing many opportunities to the unconvincing duo of Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud.

Dembele’s form in Ligue 1 shows that he could be an ideal solution to Chelsea’s problems and give them more of a goal threat next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could also do with another striker, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relying heavily on Marcus Rashford this season before his injury halted his campaign.

The Red Devils boss is yet to make Odion Ighalo’s move permanent and it remains to be seen if the club will view that as an ideal solution.

Dembele is younger so could be a better long-term option for MUFC, even if he’d likely be more expensive.

It is believed that Lyon have set an asking price of £60m for Dembele, according to the Sun report.