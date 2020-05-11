According to the Liverpool Echo, Espanyol ace Leandro Cabrera could be an ideal option for Liverpool to replace Dejan Lovren with.

The Echo claim that Lovren’s spell with the Reds could come to and end this summer, the Croatian was close to a move to Serie A last summer.

Feargal Brennan writes that the 28-year-old would represent a ‘more consistent option’ for the Reds than Lovren, with the ace also being able to ‘play out from the back’.

It’s added that the Uruguayan would be available for €15m, in a market that is set to be impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, Cabrera could be an ideal relatively low-cost centre-back option for top sides.

As per Marca, the ace joined Espanyol in the January transfer window for £9m. Cabrera’s decision to leave Getafe hasn’t exactly paid off with his new side facing the threat of relegation.

Brennan hints in the Echo’s piece that were Espanyol to be relegated, the Spanish outfit may need to sell Cabrera.

Cabrera has made 25 appearances in La Liga this season, with 18 coming for Getafe and seven coming since his mid-season switch to Espanyol.

Should Jurgen Klopp prioritise the sale of Lovren and the subsequent signature of his replacement this summer?

The Reds could perhaps call on another experienced option at centre-back to ease the pressure on Joe Gomez, who appears to be Liverpool’s long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk.