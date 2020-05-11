In news that is bound to send shockwaves through Spanish football, David Aganzo, the president of the Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE), has been accused of bribery.

Spanish daily, MARCA, have gained access to evidence from Antonio Saiz Checa that squarely puts Aganzo in the frame for acts well out of his remit.

Checa notes in a letter to the AFE board, that he too has been engaged in such acts, but alleges that he only did so at the behest of his superior.

In an astonishing outpouring of emotion, Checa laid bare his treatment under Aganzo, which included recording a video that was to potentially be released and where he had to suggest that he was happy with Aganzo’s management.

“I am writing to you with the aim of making certain facts known,” Checa’s letter began, detailed in MARCA. “And about actions carried out by AFE president, David Aganzo.

“[…] He forced me to collaborate to illegally obtain certain fiscal documentation from Futbolistas On […] I was subjected to both emotional and professional blackmail.

“They pressured me into not telling the whole truth in a trial against the treasurer of Futbolistas On.”

With all of the necessary documentation now in the hands of the authorities, it remains to be seen what they wish to do with it, but at this stage it does seem that Aganzo’s time in the hot-seat could soon be coming to an end.