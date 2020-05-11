Inter are reportedly keen on either Nelson Semedo or Emerson being included in a player exchange deal involving Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The 22-year-old has risen to prominence this season after playing a starring role for the Nerazzurri, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances.

That form has seemingly led to interest from elsewhere, while his nine goals in 17 caps for Argentina to date will also have gained him more attention from rival clubs.

As noted by Sport, Martinez is still being linked with a move to Barcelona, while his release clause stands at €111m. In a bid to lower that figure, Barca could offer a player in exchange and the report adds that either Semedo or Emerson could be targeted by Inter as they look for a long-term solution at right-back.

It’s suggested that Emerson would be the more appealing option of the two, and so it remains to be seen if the reigning La Liga champions are willing to offer his services to Inter in order to try and reach an agreement for Martinez this summer.

Such a decision would arguably leave Barcelona with a headache at right-back themselves, as with Semedo the only natural and senior option in that position currently, with Sergi Roberto filling in at times still, coach Quique Setien may wish for Emerson to return to the Nou Camp when his loan spell at Real Betis is over.

However, the report above would suggest that he could be a key piece in prising Martinez away from Inter, while it notes that given he’s currently valued at €20m, another player may well have to be included in the deal too to allow Barca to afford such a package to land Martinez’s signature.

Time will tell whether or not they can put it all together to welcome their top target to the Nou Camp ahead of next season.