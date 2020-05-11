With Manchester United expected to dip into the transfer market once it opens for business again, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been warned about his potential pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane.

Kane had set tongues wagging after he said in a Sky Sports interview, cited by ESPN, that he wouldn’t stay in north London for the sake of it, with former Red Devils’ striker, Wayne Rooney, noting in his column in The Times that United should build a squad around him.

Regardless of the outlay that might well be beyond even United, another former player has had his say, and Danny Higginbotham’s advice is in stark contrast to Rooney’s.

“The problem is there’s been a lot of talk about Harry Kane and I think Harry Kane is a sensational footballer and he would make any team better,” he said to ESPN and cited by the Daily Express.

“The problem that you would have if you sign Harry Kane is that you have to build a team around him. So if you’re having to build the team around him, is it going to affect Martial? Is it going to affect Rashford? Is it going to affect Bruno Fernandes? Because that’s what you do.

“It’s similar to the effect of Paul Pogba. When Paul Pogba came you go: ‘Right, we’re going to build the team around him’.

“But they weren’t able to build the team around Paul Pogba so not only did the team suffer at times but Paul Pogba suffered. So if you’re going to bring in another centre-forward it’s got to be ideal, he’s got to have the idealistics of how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to play.”

Clearly, if United want to bring back the glory days to Old Trafford, then the calibre of player that they need has to be from the very elite level. Kane would fit that profile, and the regularity with which he finds the back of the net would certainly help a team that have often struggled in front of goal.

It’s unlikely that Daniel Levy would appreciate any sort of approach, however, and it remains to be seen whether United wish to test his resolve.