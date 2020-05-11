Juventus are reportedly ready to listen to offers for Douglas Costa, although it’s suggested that they are likely to have more success offloading him in a player exchange deal.

The 29-year-old joined the Turin giants from Bayern Munich in 2018, but he has struggled to make a consistent impact for the reigning Serie A champions.

In 90 appearances for Juve, Costa has managed just nine goals and 18 assists, as while his pace and movement in the final third have been a real problem for opponents, he has been unable to make a decisive difference on a regular basis during his stint in Italy.

That is seemingly going to result in his spell potentially coming to an end this summer, as Calciomercato report that Juventus have decided to listen to offers for the Brazilian international at the end of the season to get his wages off the books and to secure more flexibility to land their own targets.

However, it’s added that while he’s valued at €50m by the Bianconeri, he’s more likely to be successfully offloaded in an exchange deal as clubs may not be willing to splash out big fees due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the summer transfer window.

Bayern, Man Utd, Man City and Paris Saint-Germain are all specifically mentioned as potential interested parties if a player exchange can be agreed as Juve set their sights on some of their players, but time will tell if the pieces fall into place for a deal to be agreed upon.

Costa turns 30 later this year and has also suffered eight different injury setbacks since he joined Juventus, resulting in him missing 43 games.

With that in mind, it’s questionable as to whether the touted €50m valuation is realistic and fair, and in turn it could scupper the hopes of Juventus of using him in an exchange deal to not only offload him but also to land one of their preferred targets.