According to Football Insider, Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser is close to agreeing terms to join an unnamed club on a free transfer, amid interest from north London giants Arsenal and Spurs.

The winger’s contract with the Cherries expires this summer, leaving the lightning-fast Scotsman free to join another side for nothing.

Football Insider claim that Fraser’s essentially agreed a move to an unnamed club, with the report claiming a deal is ‘all but done’.

The report also adds that the Scotland international is keen on joining a ‘Champions League calibre club’ – so we can assume that the unnamed club is a consistent feature in the Premier League’s top-half.

Fraser has been with the Cherries since January 2013 but he’s really established himself as a key player in the side over the last three or four seasons.

The ace was one of the league’s best attacker last season, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists – which was second only to Eden Hazard.

Unfortunately Fraser hasn’t been as potent this season, he’s managed only one goal and four assists in 28 top-flight appearances this term.

The ace is primarily used as a left winger, but he’s got plenty of experience playing on the opposite flank, he’s also quite the work-horse, as Eddie Howe has also used Fraser as a wing-back on occasion.

Overall Fraser has made 120 Premier League appearances, scoring 16 times and registering 26 assists.

The winger’s assists number is perhaps undervalued as he’s won plenty of penalties during his time at Bournemouth, which doesn’t get credited.