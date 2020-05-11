It never rains but it pours for Kyle Walker, and the Manchester City man’s England career could possibly be in jeopardy after it was revealed that he hadn’t yet apologised to national team manager, Gareth Southgate, over his latest indiscretions.

The Daily Star report that after flouting the current lockdown rules on more than one occasion, Walker had apologised to Pep Guardiola and City’s supporters, but he still hasn’t been in touch with Southgate.

Though he hasn’t been picked for the national side for nearly a year, the Daily Star also speculated that the player was confident of being included for the England friendlies against Italy and Denmark before they were both postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Sport noted recently that Walker felt he was ‘being harassed’ after news of his actions became public knowledge, however, an apology can often go a long way.

The lack of one to Southgate really hasn’t done the right-back any favours at all.