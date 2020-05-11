La Liga set to return with fixtures to be played every day for a month

The Spanish La Liga will return with fixtures to be played every day for a month, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

La Liga president Javier Tebas insists that the Spanish top-flight will finish it’s season once football makes its return in June.

La Liga was suspended in March along with other top leagues across Europe, due to the coronavirus. However, the Spanish league is also planning on a restart on June 12th, just like the Premier League in England.

The 57-year-old Tebas insisted that there would be minimal risk to players once football in Spain resumes, but the date of restart stipulated to be June 12th, is not a fixed date and could vary.

Speaking about the restart of La Liga to El Partidazo on Movistar. as cited in the Daily Mail, Tebas said:

“I don’t know when football will return. I don’t know if the most probable date is June 19, I would like it to be June 12. It will depend on spikes and contagions.

“There would be league games daily for 35 days, 24 hours before the game the players will be tested.

“The lowest risk will be during games, I ask that health regulations are followed to get to the start with as few infected as possible.

“We’re very on top of the control of players, at home I ask that they keep following the protocol.

“Our conduct should be exemplary to society, I see a lot of responsibility on the players.” he added.

While all leagues across Europe prepare for a comeback, it’s certain that La Liga will want to follow in the footsteps of the English Premier League, the German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A and make a swift return to the season.