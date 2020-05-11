Liverpool eye swoop for exciting €50m-rated Ligue 1 ace with Euro giants also keen

Liverpool are reportedly set to compete with Juventus over the signing of Lyon star Houssem Aouar, who has been given a €50m valuation by the Ligue 1 outfit.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season as he’s bagged nine goals and seven assists in 37 appearances for his club, and that in turn has seemingly led to interest building from elsewhere.

SEE MORE: Superstar flattered by Liverpool interest, could spark possible transfer battle with Real Madrid

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, via L’Equipe, it’s suggested that while Juventus have been alerted to his talent, Liverpool have emerged as new suitors for the exciting young ace too.

However, either club will have to be prepared to dig deep into their pockets to sign him as it’s added that he has been given a €50m price-tag by the club’s president Jean-Michel Aulas.

A potential star for the future, there’s a lot to like about Aouar. That said, €50m or anything close to it is a lot of money for a player who has yet to prove himself at the top level on a consistent basis, especially given the expected financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic which is being tipped to limit spending for many clubs this summer.

In turn, Jurgen Klopp will have to be entirely convinced that he is capable of being a key part of his plans moving forward, as he looks at possible reinforcements for his midfield.

Competition for places is fierce in that department as things stand, but Aouar could be seen as a long-term solution while also adding more quality and creativity in the final third to give Liverpool’s attack a new dynamic.

Time will tell if they can fend off Juventus and reach an agreement with Lyon on a transfer fee, but it seems as though Liverpool could be serious about landing the France U21 international ahead of next season.