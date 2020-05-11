Liverpool make decision on training ground opening ahead of crucial Premier League meeting

Liverpool have ruled that their first-team squad will not return to training at their Melwood training complex and will wait for the Premier League to announce their new set of rules regarding clubs returning to training on Monday, according to a report in the Mirror.

The Anfield outfit closed their training grounds in March due to the coronavirus and have since only partially reopened their training facility. They currently allow only three players at a time to use the pitch while adhering to strict social distancing norms.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, the full re-opening of the Melwood training facility will happen only after Monday’s Premier League meeting.

The meeting will see clubs discuss the intended return of Premier League football while also discussing the safety protocols and measures to be followed by all clubs in the country.

At the moment, however, Liverpool will be keen for the restart of the Premier League and training after all safety measures are decided so that Jurgen Klopp and his squad can finish the season by winning the title.